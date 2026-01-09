Winter at Valade brings free family fun to Detroit riverfront through March 1

Winter at Valade returns to Detroit's riverfront this weekend, offering nearly two months of free outdoor activities for families looking to embrace the season rather than hide from it.

The annual celebration at Robert C. Valade Park along the Detroit Riverfront kicks off Saturday and runs through March 1, marking its sixth year of winter programming.

"Every year, it gets a little bit bigger and a little bit better," said Marc Pasco, public relations director for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

While the opening Fire and Ice Festival has been postponed until Jan. 24-25 due to weather conditions, visitors can still enjoy free activities starting at noon on Saturdays and Sundays.

The winter festivities include outdoor fire pits, indoor board games, and sledding opportunities at the sled shed when snow conditions permit. Families can also roast s'mores and participate in curling matches.

For those seeking active winter fun, polar walks take place every Sunday at 2 p.m.

"Get your steps in and enjoy the beautiful Riverfront," Pasco said.

The celebration will feature cultural programming, including a Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 14 with lion dancers and dragon dancers.

Food options are available through Smokey G's Smokehouse, offering starters, sides and sandwiches.

"We're hoping when you leave here, it's melting in your mouth and dancing in your tummy," said Camryn Williams, pit-master at Smokey G's Smokehouse.

The Winter at Valade programming encourages Detroit residents to embrace winter activities rather than staying indoors during the colder months.

————

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

