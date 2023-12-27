Winter at Valade Park kicks off with fire & ice festival Jan. 5-7

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is kicking off its 2024 Winter at Valade season with a fire & ice festival.

The festival will take place at Robert C. Valade Park and feature family-friendly programming from Jan. 5-7 with the medieval festival.

It's the first of four themed Winter at Valade weekends.

“The Detroit Riverfront is proud to provide our guests with programming to enjoy year-round,” said Rachel Frierson, director of programming. “Winter has become a busy season for people visiting the Detroit Riverfront. We expanded upon some of most popular components of last year’s Fire & Ice Festival and are introducing new ones, so we are excited to welcome people to our first themed weekend of the year.”

The weekend will include ice carving competitions, live music, strolling characters in costumes and renaissance attire and much more.

Below is the schedule for the weekend.

The weekend’s activities include:

Friday, January 5

4 to 9 p.m. Archery, Axe Throwing, and Ice Carving

6 to 8 p.m. Fire & Ice Trivia

7:15 to 8 p.m. Flames ‘N Dames (Fire Dancing)

Saturday, January 6

Noon to 9 p.m. Archery, Axe Throwing, and Ice Carving Competition

1 to 1:30 p.m. Fairy Godmother of Music (Fairytale Music)

1 to 3 p.m. Elsa Meet & Greet

1 to 5 p.m. Quest Scavenger Hunt

1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Randal Lee Wizard Show (Wizardly Wonders)

2:30 to 3 p.m. Punch & Judy Puppet Show

3:15 to 4 p.m. Celtic Isles (Celtic Music)

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. WakeFire (Celtic Rock)

5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Raion Taiko (Japanese Taiko Drumming)

6 p.m. Lighting of the Fire and Ice Tower

7:15 to 8 p.m. Detroit Celtic Revival (Celtic Rock)

Sunday, January 7

Noon to 7 p.m. Archery, Axe throwing and Ice Carving Competition

1 to 1:30 p.m. Punch & Judy Puppet Show

1 to 3 p.m. Elsa Meet & Greet

1 to 5 p.m. Quest Scavenger Hunt

1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Fairy Godmother of Music (Fairytale Music)

2 to 3 p.m. Self Care Sunday Stroll

2:30 to 3 p.m. Randal Lee Wizard Show (Wizardly Wonders)

3:15 to 4 p.m. Theandric (Acoustic Rock)

4:15 to 5 p.m. Rowdy O’Reilly (Irish Bluegrass)

5:15 to 6 p.m. Flames ‘N Dames (Fire Dancing)