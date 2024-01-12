Winter Blast Royal Oak kicks off on Feb. 2; Here's what you can expect

(ROYAL OAK, Mich.) — Winter Blast Royal Oak is returning to Downtown Royal Oak for three days this year, taking place Feb. 2-4, organizers announced.

The free family-friendly event, sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, has a variety of winter outdoor activities, live music and more.

Winter Blast festivities will surround The Rink at Royal Oak at Centennial Commons, located between Main and Troy streets and 11 Mile and 3rd Street.

“Winter Blast Royal Oak would not be the same without an abundance of returning favorite outdoor winter activities and, of course, a few new elements, so that is what attendees can expect,” said Jon Witz, producer of Winter Blast Royal Oak in a news release. “And to ensure attendees can have the best Winter Blast experience possible, we will monitor the weather and adjust accordingly, just as we have in past years. No snow? No problem. We will offer more outdoor activities. If temps drop, we will feature an additional snow attraction and heated tent.”

There will be free ice skating for all three days of Winter Blast, and visitors can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $6.

Other events include a ski and snowboard experience from Mt. Brighton Ski Resort, a zip line, ice sculptures, ice carving demonstrations, a food truck area, a family zone and live music.

Attendees will also be able to warm up at heated tents, warming zones and roasting stations throughout the festival.

The theme this year is "Knights of the New Order" with a 15th century renaissance vibe. Guests can try archery and ax throwing, and enjoy interactive storytelling.

Organizers say there will also be a karaoke competition with prizes from first to sixth place.

Admission will be free and it will be open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For more details, click here.

Here's a look at the full musical lineup:

SOARING EAGLE CASINO & RESORT STAGE

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

4:30 - 5:15 p.m. Kareem Kanouh (Arabic/Alt Rock)

5:45 - 6:30 p.m. Syd Burnham (Americana/Rock)

7:00 - 7:45 p.m. Ska’t Ya Covered (Ska Rock)

8:15 - 9:15 p.m. Kalysta (Pop/R&B)

9:45 - 11:00 p.m. Persuasion Band (Pop)

SATURDAY, FEB. 3

12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. Ashley Pyle (Acoustic Variety)

1:15 - 2:00 p.m. Odyssey A Cappella (Variety)

2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Misty Blues Party Band (Cover Band)

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Tiffadelic (Alternative/Rock)

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Dirty White and the High Life Social Club (Alternative/Hip Hop)

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Detroit RSVP AllStars (Jazz/R&B)

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. LostWest (Country/Classic Rock)

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. Larry Lee & Back in the Day (R&B/Funk)

SUNDAY, FEB. 4

11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Keelan Starr Music (Acoustic/Americana)

1:00 - 1:45 p.m. Donatella (Pop/Folk)

2:15 - 3:15 p.m. Brizzl (Alternative/Hip Hop)

3:45 - 4:45 p.m. Last Stand Band (Country/Classic Rock)

5:15 – 6:15 p.m. The Sax Maniacs (Rock/Soul)

6:45 – 8:00 p.m. Billy Gunther & Midwest Riders (Country/Classic Rock)

HOUSE OF DANK GALLERY STAGE (Inside the House of Dank Comfort Zone)

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

4:45 - 5:30 p.m. IZVYE (Pop/R&B)

6:00 - 6:45 p.m. The New Old (Rock)

7:15 - 8:00 p.m. Sued Brain (Rock/Psychedelic Rock)

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. The Vendors (Americana/Country)

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. Alise King (R&B/Soul)

SATURDAY, FEB. 3

11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. New Strategy (Jazz/R&B)

12:45 - 1:45 p.m. King of Strings (Rock)

2:15 - 3:15 p.m. Gridiron and Friends (Party Music)

3:45 - 4:45 p.m. Kira Blue (Country/Pop)

5:15 - 6:15 p.m. Lou Fighters (Tribute Band)

6:45 - 7:45 p.m. Hung Up (Alternative/Rock)

8:15 - 9:15 p.m. Herb The Artist (Cover Band)

9:45 - 11:00 p.m. Lyons Lane (Rock/Rockabilly)

SUNDAY, FEB. 4

12:00 - 12:45 p.m. George Dudley (Acoustic Variety)

1:15 - 2:00 p.m. Jackie C. & Detroit Rhythm Band (R&B/Soul)

2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Wilson Thicket (Americana/Bluegrass)

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Kayfabe: thepplsband (Cover Band)

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Shagg Nasty (Rock)

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Killer Flamingos (Pop/Rock)

DTE ENERGY KIDS STAGE (Inside the Cornerstone Community Financial Family Tent)

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

4:00 - 4:30 p.m. Magic with Randyl Lee

4:45 - 5:15 p.m. Beatbox Jake

5:30 - 6:00 p.m. Magic with Randyl Lee

6:15 - 6:45 p.m. Beatbox Jake

7:00 - 11:00 p.m. Detroit Techno Militia Presents: T.Linder & DJ Seoul

SATURDAY, FEB. 3

11:15 - 11:45 a.m. Kevin Devine’s Rollicking Music

12:00 - 12:30 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury

12:45 - 1:15 p.m. Magic with Randyl Lee

1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents Frostology

2:15 - 2:45 p.m. Kevin Devine’s Rollicking Music

3:00 - 3:30 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury

3:45 - 4:15 p.m. Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar

4:30 - 5:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents Frostology

5:15 - 5:45 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury

6:00 - 6:30 p.m. Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar

7:00 - 11:00 p.m. Winter Blast Rock the Mic 2024 (Karaoke Competition)

SUNDAY, FEB. 4

11:15 - 11:45 a.m. Kam Komics

12:00 - 12:30 p.m. Nat Spinz Hula Hoops

12:45 - 1:15 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents Frostology

2:15 - 2:45 p.m. Kam Komics

3:00 - 3:30 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

3:45 - 4:15 p.m. Nat Spinz Hula Hoops

4:30 - 5:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center Presents Frostology

5:15 - 5:45 p.m. Kam Komics

6:00 - 6:30 p.m. Nat Spinz Hula Hoops

6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Dueling Pianos Featuring Davy Tyson & Ryan Romanik