Winter Blast takes over downtown Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — From full blown concerts in heated tents to a slide made completely out of ice, nothing says "Pure Michigan" like an outdoor winter festival in below-freezing temperatures.

"It's a bit cold, but the activities for kids have been a lot of fun," parent and Royal Oak resident Juliana Schewe said. "The drinks for adults have been good too.”

The annual Winter Blast has taken over downtown Royal Oak, moving from its previous location in downtown Detroit. Families were out enjoying the first night of the weekend long event.

“I like all the fun and games and stuff,” Schewe's son Luca Jackson said.

For Trinity Schofield and her cousins, Winter Blast with Grandma, known affectionately as "Gigi," is an annual tradition. It’s as exciting for them, as it is for Gigi.

“What are you looking forward to most?" 7 Action News reporter Brett Kast asked.

"Hanging with my family in the cold," Trinity said.

"The slide — they got the slide," Gigi chimed in. "I want to see them ride the slide.”

From ice sculptures to multiple tents of live music, Winter Blast has taken the streets of downtown Royal Oak for the first time. Those who call this city home are hoping the event is here for good.

“It's cold, but it’s great to see people out with this going on in downtown Royal Oak," Royal Oak resident Robert Jackson said. "I hope it stays.”

Winter Blast is free to attend. It continues on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.