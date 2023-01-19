Winter festivals, WWE Smackdown and Dru Hill among weekend events in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend, several metro Detroit communities are hosting winter-themed festivals, including the Fire & Ice Festival in downtown Rochester.

At Little Caesars Arena, WWE Smackdown is taking over Friday night, and the Detroit Red Wings host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Here's seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers



Saturday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings are playing the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena this weekend.

Dru Hill 25th Anniversary Tour



Sunday 7:30 p.m.

MotorCity Casino Hotel at 2901 Grand River Avenue in Detroit

R&B group Dru Hill is performing in Detroit this weekend at MotorCity Casino Hotel.

Psychic & Holistic Fair



Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rock Your World at Laurel Park Place Mall at 37700 Six Mile Road in Livonia

This psychic and holistic fair in Livonia is offering readings from local psychics and mediums, aura photography, reiki healings and massages. Venders will be at the event selling crystals.

Rochester Fire & Ice Festival



Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Near E. 3rd Street and Water Street in downtown Rochester

To celebrate the winter season, the Fire and Ice Festival is returning to downtown Rochester. Visitors can enjoy ice sculptures and watch an ice sculpting competition. Event activities include axe throwing, cornhole, a climbing tower, scavenger hunt and more. Food trucks will be on site, and there will be fireworks shows both nights.

Warren Cold Rush



Saturday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Warren City Square at 1 City Square in Warren

The city of Warren is celebrating the winter season during Cold Rush. The event features free ice skating, free hot chocolate, free s'mores, ice sculptures, bonfires, food trucks and more.

Winter Around the World



Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

Robert C. Valade Park at 2670 Atwater Street in Detroit

Visit Detroit is hosting Winter Around the World, a three-day event at Robert C. Valade Park. The event will have an international food truck rally and dance performances showcasing a variety of styles and genres by Detroit artists. A Lunar New Year celebration will be presented by the Michigan Taiwanese American Organization.

WWE Smackdown

