Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Wixom girls & man honored after saving young child from drowning

Wixom Police Department.jpg
Wixom Police Department
Wixom Police Department.jpg
Posted

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people — two nine-year-olds and a man — were honored at this week's City of Wixom Council meeting after saving a four-year-old from drowning.

Wixom police say that Ava and Addison Apostopolos were swimming at the Hillside Apartment pool when they saw a four-year-old girl not moving in the pool.

We're told Ava jumped into the pool and pulled the girl to the surface. She was then pulled out of the pool by Cody Boyette, who performed CPR on a child until she started breathing again.

"Without the quick observations and actions of these three individuals it is believed that the child would have perished," Wixom Police said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit