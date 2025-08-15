Wolf killed on Isle Royale after becoming habituated to human food, displaying 'escalating boldness'

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Isle Royale National Park officials had to kill a wolf that was becoming too conditioned to human food and displayed "escalating boldness" around people.

According to park officials, throughout June and July, park managers became concerned with the activities of at least two wolves that obtained human food at campgrounds on multiple occasions.

Officials said the wolves were repeatedly sighted in campgrounds and developed areas, exhibiting signs of habituation and reliance on human food.

"For example, wolves were seen dragging away food storage bags and backpacks at numerous campsites," the park said in a statement.

Officials took proactive efforts, including "aversive conditioning, changes in waste management practices and implementation of food storage regulations," however, the wolves continue to escalate around visitors, campsites and staff housing areas.

This month, park officials had to kill one of the wolves due to an escalating number of concerning incidents reported by visitors.

After extensive monitoring and attempts at deterrence, and in consultation with state, federal and tribal agencies, the difficult decision to lethally remove this wolf was made," the statement reads. "Park personnel will continue to track wolf/human interactions and remove additional wolves only if necessary."

“Our priority remains the safety of park visitors and staff, and the protection of wildlife in their natural state, including our objective to maintain a wild wolf population. While lethal removal is deeply unfortunate, it became necessary due to a growing public safety risk. All who appreciate and enjoy Isle Royale National Park need to understand the importance of adherence and vigilance to food storage regulations and our collective role in minimizing negative human-wildlife interactions," Isle Royale Superintendent Denice Swanke said in a statement.

This year, new food storage regulations went into effect at Isle Royale.

Food storage refers to food, trash, scented items, cooking supplies and utensils and fish.

According to the National Park Service, animal-resistant containers are now required for overnight camping. You can check a list of approved containers, also known as bear-resistant, here.

Park staff will also be implementing food storage lockers at every campground throughout Isle Royale.

To be within food storage compliance, campers, backpackers and paddlers should store items in the container while camping, and if in a shelter, keep the container in a shelter. If in a tent site, place it in a food storage locker.

"For cross-country campers, and for those camping in a campground where food storage lockers have yet to be installed, hang container 12 feet high, 6 feet from tree trunk. If unable to hang, secure container to a boulder, log, or tree 200 feet from camp. Boaters are instructed to secure their items in their boat’s cabin or within a secured animal-resistant container or cooler," the NPS said.

