Woman acquitted after 2 children shot at her Dearborn home daycare

(WXYZ) — Samantha Eubanks, the woman who operated an unlicensed Dearborn home daycare with her husband, was recently acquitted of child abuse and gun charges after two children were shot at the home back in 2017, according to court records.

The incident happened in September of 2017 when a toddler at the home daycare found a gun and shot and injured two 3-year-olds.

The daycare was run by Samantha and her husband, Timothy, at their home on Harding Street.

Officials said at the time that Timothy Eubanks left two handguns unsecured in an upstairs bedroom. Timothy entered a no contest plea to six counts of second degree child abuse back in 2018 and was sentenced to two years probation in early 2019.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections database, he was discharged from probation in March of 2020.

