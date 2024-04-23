Watch Now
News

Woman arrested for stabbing driver in the back with scissors after crash in Hazel Park

MSP cruiser involved in crash, I-75 NB closed
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
MSP cruiser involved in crash, I-75 NB closed
Posted at 6:42 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 06:42:24-04

Michigan State Police say a woman was arrested after stabbing another driver in the back with scissors after a crash along I-75 yesterday evening.

According to MSP, they received a 911 call from the area of I-75 and I-696, and while troopers were en route, freeway cameras showed two vehicles which appeared to have been in a crash, with one driver continuing to back into another vehicle.

When troopers arrived, they found a crash occurred and one of the drivers, a 37-year-old woman from Harper Woods, had stabbed the other driver in the back with a pair of scissors.

The victim was treated by EMS but refused to be taken to the hospital.

MSP said the suspect was determined to be impaired, was arrested and taken for processing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning