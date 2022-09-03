Woman, boyfriend killed by her son in Harper Woods, loved one says

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Harper Woods police are investigating a double homicide. A man who lives at the home where it happened said the victims are his daughter and daughter's boyfriend.

The shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon on Woodside Street between Beaconsfield Street and Landsdowne Avenue.

Police Chief Jason Hammerle said the suspect, who's 19 or 20 years old, is in custody.

Carl Williams lives down the street.

“We were standing on the porch. Me and my neighbor were talking, and we heard two shots — two loud pops," he recalled. "We both looked down there at the same time. We seen the gentleman running from the side of the house.”

Minutes after that, Harper Woods police say there was a standoff with the suspect.

“We did call in a hostage negotiator,” Hammerle said.

According to a law enforcement source, the suspect did not surrender. However, he went outside to light a cigarette, put his gun in his lap, and that's when the SWAT Team hit him with a 40 mm non-lethal round and took him into custody.

What sparked the shootings? We don’t know yet.

Samiya Sims, who lives across the street, said the tragedy is unexpected and scary.

“It’s little kids out here all day. My kids. I have three kids. So, it hurts to see something like that," she said. “I like how the police handled everybody and everything and talked to everybody and tried to calm everybody down.”

Neighbors were relieved to learn the situation was resolved. However, Williams said a message was sent.

“You got to watch it. You never know what’s going to happen. Mental health is a bad issue right now," he said.