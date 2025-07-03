LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 55-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly killing a 3-year-old boy and injuring his twin sister and mother in a hit-and-run crash in Livonia.

Police say that around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, 55-year-old Tammy Sandoval, a Mount Morris resident, struck three people with her car before driving away from the scene.

Watch the arraignment of Sandoval in the video player below:

Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old boy, injured his twin sister & mom

Secretary of State driving records show Sandoval's license has been suspended since August of last year. That's when Saginaw Chippewa Tribal police arrested her for allegedly driving drunk and refusing a breath or blood test.

Additionally, there were two other crashes reported in November and December of 2024.

The children's grandparents, Regina and Michael Robinson, spoke with 7 News Detroit about the hit-and-run crash, identifying the victims as Tia and her twins, Khalil and Khloe. Regina and Michael say they are devastated.

"She should've never been under the wheel, she should've actually been behind bars. If she has a reckless driving record of such, they should've locked her up," said Michael.

Sandoval has been charged with the following:



Operating While License Suspended, Revoked, or Denied – Causing Death

Two counts of Operating While License Suspended, Revoked, or Denied – Causing Serious Injury

One count of Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident While At Fault – Causing Death

Two counts of Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident – Causing Serious Impairment

At Sandoval's arraignment in 16th District Court, a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf. The judge set her bond at $600,000 cash/surety with no 10%.

Her probable cause conference has been scheduled for July 10, and her preliminary examination is set for July 17.

Watch below: Family speaks after 3-year-old killed in Livonia hit-and-run, mom & sister injured

Family speaks after 3-year-old killed in Livonia hit-and-run, mom and sister injured

"I'm really, really torn apart seeing my grandson just laying on the table like that, and my daughter with tubes, and my other grandbaby with tubes down their neck, and you know all they wanted to do was go out and have fun at the carnival and the fireworks," said Regina. "I'm really messed up right now."

Watch below: Family members of Livonia hit-and-run victims provide update, call for change

Extended interview: Family of Livonia hit-and-run victims provides update, calls for change

Michael said Tia is still fighting for her life.

"Of all of it, even though all this is a great tragedy, the worst thing of all is how are we gonna tell Tia? She doesn't know," he said. "She's been in a coma since they brought her in."

Family told us Khloe is now recovering at home after being released from the hospital.

If you would like to help the Robinson family, the Livonia First Responder Foundation set up a donation page.

