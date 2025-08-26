Woman dead, 5 hospitalized after house fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One woman is dead, and five people, including a baby, were rescued from a house fire on Detroit's west side, according to the city's fire department.

The fire started Tuesday just before 10 a.m. at a home in the 20000 block of San Juan Drive. Neighbors rushed in to help rescue people from the home.

"I grabbed one toddler out the side window and was actually able to kick the side door open so they could get out," said neighbor T.J. Davis (grey hoodie) "Then from there, I had to run in the kitchen and get the other boy," TJ said. "When I kicked in the door, it was full of smoke, thick black smoke."

We're told when firefighters arrived to the scene, they found a woman's body in the home.

Officials say five people were rescued from the fire, and they all have been hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns:



A 1-year-old baby, who was thrown out the window by a neighbor who ran into the home to help people

A 3 -year-old and a 14-year-old, both of which were rescued from the home. DFD says that both those victims are in critical condition

An adult man and an adult woman were also rescued from the home. The man rescued himself from the home. The woman is the mother of the baby that was thrown

The 1-year-old and the adults are expected to make a full recovery

"They gave me the baby. That's when I saw the other guy and said, 'we need crowbars, get crowbars, get crowbars," said neighbor Angela Boone (white hat).

“The real hero is my neighbor," Jay Goode told the media. "He came and knocked the door in at the time. We all rushed around here … no one’s a hero today but he’s a hero in heart that saved the rest of the family.”

Officials have not yet identified the woman who died in the fire.

The cause of this fire is still being investigated. DFD's personal guidance unit was also at the scene for the mental health of the first responders, being that this was the second fatal fire that DFD responded to this morning.

In the first fire, a man and a dog passed away at a home in the 4000 block of Clippert, also on the city's west side.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7 News Detroit for more information.