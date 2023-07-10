Woman fights back against attacker in Troy Target parking lot; police search for suspect

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman fought back against an attacker who pulled a gun on her in a Troy Target parking lot on July 7.

The incident happened outside the store at 1301 Coolidge around 9:10 p.m.

Troy police say the woman was getting into her vehicle when someone forced their way in and assaulted her.

According to police, she was punched in the face before the suspect pulled out a handgun. Police say the victim fought back and yelled to another person nearby. The witness reportedly yelled at the suspect and ran to help. The suspect left the scene.

The suspect is described as about 30 years old, tall with a thin build. He was reportedly wearing red shorts and a pale blue t-shirt.

Surveillance video showed the man in the parking lot carrying a black backpack and wearing a green hat.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 248-524-0777.

