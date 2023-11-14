Woman found dead inside vehicle in Warren on Monday, male driver is in custody

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Roseville Police Department is investigating a death Tuesday after a woman was found deceased inside a vehicle Monday night.

On November 13, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Roseville police officers were dispatched to Gratiot Avenue near I-94 in Warren following reports of a disabled vehicle.

Once on the scene, officers found two people inside of the vehicle.

A 45-year-old female resident of Warren was found deceased inside the vehicle. Police say the victim sustained significant trauma to her head and face.

A 42-year-old male resident of Highland Park was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle and is currently in police custody.

"Evidence in the vehicle led investigators to arrest the male driver for the death of the female victim. This is being handled as a homicide and investigators are continuing to follow-up on leads as to where the homicide occurred. Investigators believe the victim was physically assaulted at a different location and put in the vehicle, then driven to where the vehicle was located by officers," Roseville police said Tuesday.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

