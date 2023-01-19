Woman found dead inside vehicle in Pittsfield Township; police investigating as homicide

(WXYZ) — Pittsfield Charter Township police say they are investigating after a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth was found dead inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive.

Police say they responded to a suspected shooting around 9:10 a.m. before making the discovery. The vehicle, police say, had multiple bullet holes.

Right now, the case is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

They say they do not believe there is a threat or danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department. The confidential tip line is 734-822-4958.