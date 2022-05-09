Woman hit by car, dies after falling out of wheelchair in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman using a wheelchair was hit by a car and died in Royal Oak Monday.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. near Woodward Avenue and Coolidge Highway.

The victim, a 50-year-old woman from Detroit, was taken to the hospital by the Royal Oak Fire Department, where she died.

Investigators said the woman fell forward into the roadway when she was hit by the car.

The driver, a 39-year-old, stayed at the scene.

Investigators from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist at the scene.

One northbound lane on Woodward Avenue and one southbound lane on Coolidge Highway closed near the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3500 or the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

