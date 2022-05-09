Watch
Woman in wheelchair struck, killed while crossing road

Posted at 6:37 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 06:37:23-04

ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has been struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross a southwestern Michigan road in a wheelchair.

Emily Rudman was hit about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on M-139 in Royalton Township, the Berrien County sheriff’s office said.

Rudman, of Royalton Township, nearly was struck by a car heading northbound before she was hit by a southbound vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No arrests were made. The driver of the vehicle that struck Rudman was cooperating with investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

Royalton Township is southwest of Grand Rapids.

