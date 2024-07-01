Woman killed, 4 injured in crash after police chase from Warren to Madison Heights

A 42-year-old woman was killed when the car she was in was struck by vehicles being chased by Warren police early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were on patril in the area of 8 Mile and Ryan when they saw three Dodge Chargers traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers tried to pull them over but a pursuit began.

In the area of 10 Mile west of Dequindre in Madison Heights, one of the Chargers struck a Jeep Cherokee where the 42-year-old woman was a passenger. She was seriously injured and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep, the driver of the Charger and two passengers inside the Charger were also injured. All are listed in stable condition.

The 26-year-old driver of the Charger was also taken into custody at the hospital. Police are still searching for the driver of another charger, and the driver of a third charger returned to the scene and all occupants were interviewed by Warren investigators.