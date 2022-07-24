Woman killed in fire at Harrison Township apartment 

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sunday morning at approximately 3:50 a.m., the Harrison Township Fire Department was dispatched to the Village Green on Lake St. Clair Apartments for reports of a fire.

Once on the scene, Macomb County Sheriff deputies entered the building and identified the location of the fire inside of one of the apartments due to the presence of thick, black smoke.

One person, a 27-year-old female resident of Harrison Township, was found inside of the apartment. She was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The Harrison Township Fire Department, along with Clinton Township Fire Department and the Selfridge Air National Guard Base Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire.

Deputies went to each apartment in the building to safely evacuate the occupants of the building.

While no other serious injuries were reported, several residents experienced smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is working to provide resources to all families displaced due to the fire.

The Sheriffs’s office has determined there was no foul play associated with the incident and have found the fire to be cooking related.

