Woman killed, man injured after shooting at Ray Township home

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder and shooting incident that occurred late Tuesday night in Ray Township.

One woman is dead. One man is injured and two men are in custody.

Nine people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, including two children.

The incident took place at a rural home near 29 Mile Road and North Avenue in Ray Township.

Bullet holes can been seen in the garage door and inside the bricks in the front of the home.

The sheriff says dispatchers received a call that a man was shooting at the residence from a vehicle.

They later found a 49-year-old woman deceased inside the vehicle.

A 36-year-old man who lives in the home was shot in the leg.

The man's father says, he’s still in the hospital.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Police recovered two handguns at the home.

State police were also on the scene.

“There were some individuals in the house. There were shots that were fired inside the home. Once we arrived, deputies had already started forming the perimeter. Our troopers out there did the same thing helped them with the perimeter out there. They started to try to talk to the people inside the residence,” said Lt. Mike Shaw, Michigan State Police

The sheriff says people are cooperating after a brief standoff.

“A lot of them are getting more violent and we're seeing these this violence and everything right, we're seeing in domestic situations. We're seeing it in arguments inside of bars, and now we're seeing you know, violence with gunfire. We're losing police officers,” Lt. Shaw added.

The father of the man who was shot lives next door and said he doesn’t know who did the shooting.

This is considered a domestic case, not a random incident.

The sheriff says they’re working on a motive.

