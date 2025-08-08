Woman sentenced for fatal crash that killed Dearborn physician, mother of 3 young kids

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 26-year-old Taylor woman has been sentenced to six to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in a high-speed crash that killed a Dearborn mother and physician last summer.

Felecia Lazo was driving 117 mph in a 35 mph zone when she ran a red light at Michigan Avenue and Nowlin Street in Dearborn, crashing into a car driven by 33-year-old Ghada Mustapha. First responders pronounced Mustapha dead at the scene.

Family of Ghada Mustapha An undated courtesy photo of Ghada Mustapha.

During the sentencing, Lazo offered a tearful apology to the victim's family.

"You may not be ready to hear from me or accept my apology. Still, I want to say from the deepest place in my heart, I'm so sorry for your loss," Lazo said.

As part of a plea deal, a second count of reckless driving causing death was dismissed.

WXYZ Felecia Lazo in court on Aug. 8, 2025.

Family members of the victim expressed disappointment with the sentence, feeling it was too lenient given the circumstances of the crash.

"Again, she's not with us here today because of the actions of the defendant and so for the defendant only to be serving six to 15 years, we're profoundly disappointed," said Hussein Saad, a relative of the victim.

"The defendant's actions were reckless. The defendant really disregarded those who were around her when she was driving in a reckless way. And because of the defendant's actions, we don't have our beloved Ghada Mustapha anymore."

Mustapha was a physician and beloved member of the Dearborn community. She leaves behind three children under the age of 5 and a husband.

"She has three children that are under the age of 5 that have to face a world without their mom and I don't think you can put time on that," said Mountaha Eidy, Mustapha's best friend.

Friends and family described Mustapha as intelligent, compassionate, and always willing to help others.

"With Ghada, she was ready to help anybody. You could go to her for anything," said Mustafa Haidar, Mustapha's brother-in-law.

"I've known her since kindergarten, was always one of the smartest girls in our class from elementary to high school throughout college," said Daraoun Mashrah, a friend of the victim.

Despite feeling the sentence was insufficient, Mustapha's family says they can begin to move forward now that the legal proceedings have concluded.

"To see someone that we think probably should've got a bigger sentence or to the fullest extent and for us to deal with it, it's just, it's too much," said Moussa Mustapha, the victim's brother.

