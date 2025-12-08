17-year-old girl shot and killed inside Ann Arbor apartment, suspect in custody

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed inside an apartment in Ann Arbor on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Ann Arbor police told us the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of Pear Street. They say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 17-year-old Chikylah Richardson of Pittsfield Township. She was a student in Ann Arbor Public Schools.

Ann Arbor Public Schools released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss. She was very well-liked by students and faculty, and her absence will be felt across our community. We will have support staff available on campus over the coming days."

A 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection to the case, police said Monday. He was arrested outside the city of Ann Arbor.

“When someone is that young and this happens, it just leaves a legacy of harm and hurt for the family members,” Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson said.

Anderson says the victim and suspect knew each other. Officials believe this was an isolated incident.

"From what we know, they had a friend in common and so there were several of them meeting one of their friends and that's where they decided to hang out and while they were hanging out, we're still determining exactly what happened, but we know who the shooter is,” Anderson said.

Police identified the suspect Sunday and learned he was scheduled to meet with his probation officer Monday. Detectives were there to arrest him when he showed up for that meeting.

“We know we have the right person, but really trying to ascertain in a 17-year-old's mind why and what led him to be involved in this situation is where we're at now,” Anderson said.

The homicide comes on the heels of another shooting in Ann Arbor. A suspect is on the run after shooting and killing a family's dog during an attempted burglary and then firing shots into a neighbor's house.

“We were asleep and we’re told it was around 4 in the morning, we heard a noise. It didn't sound to my sleeping self like a gunshot. It was like a bunch of lumber being dropped,” resident Glenn Kime said.

As for the killing of 17-year-old Richardson, police plan to hand over the case to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for charges soon.

Despite having a suspect in custody for the homicide, police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Ann Arbor police.