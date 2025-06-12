Woman shot by DPD after she allegedly opened fire on repo driver

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say an officer shot a woman Thursday afternoon after she allegedly opened fire on a repo driver.

Police shoot woman accused of opening fire on repo driver

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Nottingham Road and Morang Avenue on the city's east side.

“I heard the sirens and everything, but I'm thinking it's further down the street because this neighbors is fairly kind of quiet,” resident Christopher Myers said.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said the officers were on routine patrol when the woman opened fire on the repo driver. We're told he was in the process of repossessing her vehicle when it happened.

Detroit Chief Bettison talks about shooting involving officer, armed woman

“Said something to the effect of 'you're stealing my car' and fired multiple shots at the repo man and his truck,” Bettison said.

Police then returned fire on the woman, striking her multiple times. Bettison said she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Struck in the arm, maybe the leg, so she's going to survive,” Bettison said.

There were no injuries to officers or the repo driver.

Bettison says property should never come before someone's life.

“Being a repo individual, having that job is a dangerous occupation but a person should never resort to violence over property,” Bettison said.

We spoke with the repo driver, who is shaken up, but doing OK. The repo company told 7 News Detroit they also had a similar incident on Wednesday in Eastpointe.

At this point, police could not share whether the repo driver announced who he was, but neighbors say they do believe repossessions could be handled differently.

"This is broad daylight. So all you have to do is knock on the door," Myers said.

Myers agrees that it should never resort to violence.

"That's what insurance is for. All that can be replaced, but your life or limbs, that's difficult to replace," he said.

"Investigators say they will submit a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.