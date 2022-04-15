Watch
News

Woman shot during carjacking at Warren gas station overnight

Warren Police are searching for suspects who were involved in the carjacking and shooting of a woman at a gas station overnight.
Posted at 6:16 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 08:12:46-04

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren Police are searching for suspects who were involved in the carjacking and shooting of a woman at a gas station overnight.

It happened at the Sunoco Gas Station along 8 Mile Rd. between Mound and Ryan around 3 a.m.

Police say the woman who was shot is in critical condition. The victim is a 38-year-old woman from Livonia. Police say about 4-6 shots were fired, hitting the victim multiple times.

They are searching for two suspects who were last seen in a white GMC Envoy. They are also looking for the woman's vehicle that was stolen. It's a gray 2015 Nissan Ultima with Michigan license plate ELB 3299. It was last seen going west on 8 Mile.

Police say the gas station did have a good camera system and they are reviewing the video.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website