Woman shot, man arrested after Dearborn Heights shooting

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police were were dispatched to Daly Park near Hopkins and Westlake in Dearborn Heights Friday at 8:00 p.m. for reports of a fight between teens.

Once on the scene, officers were unable to locate anyone connected to the incident.

Minutes later, at approximately 8:21 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 24700 block of Lehigh in Dearborn Heights.

Police confirm the incidents are connected. A parent of one of the teens, police say, fired the shots.

A 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was transported to a local hospital. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody for firing shots in connection to the shooting. A weapon was also recovered.

A 31-year-old woman, accused of assaulting a woman with a baseball bat, was arrested for felonious assault.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dearborn Heights Police Department.

The incident is ongoing. More informative will be provided as soon as it is available.