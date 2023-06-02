Woman shot while riding in the back of an Uber along I-94 in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a Detroit woman was shot while riding in the back of an Uber along I-94 early Friday morning.

According to police, they were dispatched to the area of westbound I-94 and Livernois in Detroit around 6:05 a.m.

They say a 34-year-old woman from Detroit was picked up by an Uber driver and she was seated in the back of the vehicle when a dark sedan pulled up on the passenger side and opened fire.

The woman was shot several times, police say, and troopers applied a tourniquet to her leg and transported her to the hospital.

Police said they are still investigating and are speaking to both victims – the woman and the driver – through a translator.

Troopers are canvassing the freeway and have located several casings.

“Members of our Freeway Investigative Support Team are just starting their investigation.” MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw said. “Currently the motive behind the shooting is unknown, but we hope to narrow that down as we speak with the victims.”

