Woman speaks out after repeated vandalism, pride flag stolen from Monroe County home

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman says she’s been targeted for being part of the LGBTQ community. She’s a Monroe County mother, who is fed up and speaking out about a series of attacks on her property.

Outside her home, it’s easy to see where someone came and smashed out a window recently. It’s since been boarded up and Kelsie Anderson has painted a new pride flag after hers was stolen.

In addition, the same teens believed to be responsible are suspected of cutting open a porch door screen and throwing a large rock into the home through a window.

“They’re well aware we have cameras in our home,” Anderson said.

Kelsie Anderson

She told 7 Action News it all started back in 2020 but has gotten much worse. The incidents at Frenchtown Villa in Newport also involved a neighbor being beat up outside.

Most recently, surveillance cameras caught the illegal activity on Friday.

“The first time it happened, the office here told us to file a police report and we did that. Several other people have also had incidents happen,” said Anderson, who added trouble has steadily increased on Maurice Court.

Kelsie Anderson

Sheriff Troy Goodnough said, “We are patrolling the area and looking at surveillance footage as we investigate.”

So far, Frenchtown Villa has not returned calls for comment.

“With them throwing that rock through there, I mean, I could have been there and been hit by that rock,” Anderson said. “If this is a pride issue or LGBTQ issue, they’re not going to stop me from having something on my home that represents that.”

Sheriff’s deputies are urging anyone with additional information to come forward and contact them at 734-240-7400.