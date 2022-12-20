Woman wanted for shooting man outside Detroit police station

Watch Now
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a woman accused of following her partner to the department’s 9th Precinct then shooting and attacking him in the parking lot on Monday.

Investigators believe the man was there to report the woman for domestic violence. They said on his way in, she shot him.

Police say after the suspect shot the man, she continued to physically assault him.

The suspect took off in a 2014 grey Ford Fusion before police could get outside. Her name has yet to be released, but police released photos of the woman and the suspect vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

If you have any information, call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available to help 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233.

