Woman who helped name Tigers mascot 'Paws' joins fans for ALDS Game 3

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Among the tens of thousands of Detroit Tigers fans attending Game 3 of the American League Division Series was Mary Ellen Vultaggio, who has a unique connection to the team's beloved mascot.

Thirty years ago, Vultaggio entered a contest that would forever link her to Tigers history when she suggested the name for the team's mascot.

"I was at a Big Boy at 12 and Hoover (roads), we were having dinner and they had these things to make out and I wrote down a few names and stuffed it in the box," Vultaggio said.

Her winning entry was simple but perfect: "Paws."

For her creative contribution, Vultaggio received free tickets to a game at Tigers Stadium, a jersey with "Paws" on the back and memories that have lasted a lifetime.

"I can't believe it either. I didn't think it would stick, or they would change mascots, you never know," said Vultaggio, who describes herself as a "baseball maniac."

Now, whenever she sees the Tigers' furry mascot, she has a special memory to cherish. As she headed to the playoff game Tuesday, Vultaggio joined fellow fans hoping to create another memorable moment with a Tigers victory.

The ALDS continues with Game 4 at Comerica Park, with the pre-game block party starting at noon. Fans do not need game tickets to attend the celebration outside the stadium.

