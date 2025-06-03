Women charged for alleged human trafficking at metro Detroit massage parlors

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two women were charged last week after being accused of human trafficking and running a prostitution ring out of metro Detroit massage parlors.

These charges came after three people were arrested by West Bloomfield police recently. Those arrests stemmed from an anonymous tip made to the SONIC taskforce, who had been looking into massage parlors in Novi, Farmington, and Livonia.

The victims told police they were forced to provide sexual services and work 12-hour days, seven days a week.

Runping “Lisa” Huang has been charged with Human Trafficking Enterprise for the purpose of forced labor, Human Trafficking Enterprise for the purpose of Commercial Sexual Activity, Accepting Earnings through Prostitution, and Transporting Person(s) for Purpose of Prostitution. Chunxiu “Eva” Xu was also charged with Human Trafficking Enterprise for the purpose of Forced Labor and Transporting Person(s) for Purpose of Prostitution.

Both women appeared in court on May 31. Huang is being held on a $50,000 cash or surety bond, and Xu is being held for three times more.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office says these arrests are part of a larger effort to eliminate human trafficking in the county. Since November 2024, 27 cases have been brought against human traffickers in Oakland County.

“For too long human trafficking festered in the shadows of our communities while victims were fearful of being treated like criminals.” said Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. “Law enforcement is working together to attack this problem with an unprecedented urgency. We will keep fighting to hold traffickers accountable and free victims.”

