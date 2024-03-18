Women's History Month: Highlighting the work of the first LGBTQ+ liaison in the state of Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Corporal Dani Woods has been working at the Detroit Police Department for more than 20 years but tonight for Women's History Month, we are highlighting her work as the first LGBTQ liaison in the state of Michigan.

“A mantra of mine: you know your circumstances don't have to define your future,” said Detroit Police Corporal Danielle Woods.

As the eldest of four children growing up Dani Woods was confused about her inner feelings.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “In terms of the gay community and especially growing up in Detroit, when did that come into play in your life?”

“I can remember back to maybe age seven or eight liking girls,” said Woods. “I didn't know if it was right or wrong.”

But Dani hid those inner thoughts forever, thankful her parents, who had challenges of their own, gave her a foundation she stands on today.

“Both my parents were functioning drug addicts,” said Woods. “However that didn't stop anything. They took care of business, they made sure food was on the table. I've been in a uniform my whole life. There was always private school or a charter school,” said Woods.

Corporal Woods graduated from Dominican High School at age 16. It was there that she accepted her feelings of being gay and her mom told her she knew all along.

“My parents are very accepting and loving and nonjudgmental,” said Woods.

Unable to share that publicly, Corporal Woods entered DPD 23 years ago.

“Navigating the police force? Ha, had to be a different challenge definitely I wasn't out out,” said Woods.

But in 2006 Corporal Woods met her wife while working in the department, but it was an encounter during a domestic violence run with two women that made her realize there was a real need for change at DPD.

“One of the ladies was a bit more masculine presenting than the other and the guy I was working with he leans over to me and says I wonder which one is the man,” explained Woods.

Feeling unsettled, she had a conversation with her fellow officer but also with the then-Chief.

“It was just something in my heart and my spirit that there needs to be a representative for the gay community,” said Woods.

It would take a decade, but in 2016 she was notified of a newly created position, the first DPD LGBTQ Liaison in Michigan.

Since then, she has taken the lead. Not just during Pride Month but she created training to teach officers how to interact with the gay community, the correct language, and she went directly to the gay community to find out their needs.

It is the only LGBTQ+ sensitivity awareness and competency training in the state.

“I asked them what did they want from their police department, what do they need,” said Woods.

"To think there are other little girls, other women, and other people in your community who will see you and are so proud,” said Clifford. “What's your message?”

“I would give them a hug and say it's okay.We're in a different time now. You can be yourself. It’s okay,” said Woods.

Corporal Woods says she could not do the work she does without support from Mayor Duggan, Chief James White, and the community that offers trust and movement forward in the right direction.