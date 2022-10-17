Woodward Avenue between 8 Mile to I-696 and Pleasant Ridge to switch from 4 lanes to 3

(WXYZ) — Woodward Avenue, between 8 Mile Road to I-696 and Pleasant Ridge will switch from four lanes to three.

The lane changes are part of phase one of the 'Woodward Moves' project. The project's goal is to modernize Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge.

The left lanes will be closed beginning Monday with double lane closures at night.

One lane on each side will be protected for bikers and walkers.

Some residents in the area say the project is needed to feel safe.

“I think the road project will be great. A lot of people ride bikes around Ferndale. I ride my bike,” Ben Wroblewski said.

Ben lives in Ferndale and says it’s a pretty active city.

But he says Woodward is a road he avoids.

"The sidewalks are terrible. The road has too many cars. You can’t cross it anywhere,” he said.

Ferndale Mayor Melanie Pina says the project will help improve safety concerns.

"This project is in two phases with the first phase really doing curb repair and next year will be phase two,” she said.

The $90 million project is projected to last until next fall, a timeline Taylor Ex isn’t happy about.

“It’s definitely going to put a damper on my day. Harder for me to get to work,” she said.