Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday

Posted at 10:05 PM, Oct 08, 2023
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says members at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday.

Union President Shawn Fain said in a letter to Mack parent company Volvo Trucks that 73% of workers voted against the deal in results counted on Sunday.

The UAW represents about 4,000 Mack workers in three states. Union leaders had reached a tentative agreement on the deal Oct. 1.

The deal included a 19% pay raise over the life of the contract.

