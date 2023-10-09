Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says members at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday.

Union President Shawn Fain said in a letter to Mack parent company Volvo Trucks that 73% of workers voted against the deal in results counted on Sunday.

BREAKING: 4,000 UAW members at Mack Trucks have voted to REJECT a tentative agreement, and will STRIKE at 7 am on Monday.



"I'm inspired to see UAW members at Mack holding out for a better deal, and ready to stand up and walk off the job to win it," said UAW President Shawn Fain. pic.twitter.com/YFYfqikSMh — UAW (@UAW) October 9, 2023

The UAW represents about 4,000 Mack workers in three states. Union leaders had reached a tentative agreement on the deal Oct. 1.

The deal included a 19% pay raise over the life of the contract.

