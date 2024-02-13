Working Families Tax Credit checks being mailed to eligible Michigan households

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — What may be an unexpected check will be in the mail for hundreds of thousands of eligible Michigan families.

The state of Michigan announced that it will begin sending out supplemental refunds for the Working Families Tax Credit. Checks will start being issued on Tuesday and will be sent out over the next five to six weeks, according to the governor’s office.

It’s tied to a state law that goes into effect, creating a billion-dollar tax cut and is based on the federal Earned Income Tax Credit.

It expands the earned income tax credit from 6% to 30% and is retroactive to the 2022 tax year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the checks will put an average of $550 back into the pockets of 700,000 households.

“Last year, the majority in the Michigan Legislature and I quintupled the Working Families Tax Credit, which will put hundreds more dollars back in the pockets of 700,000 working families,” Whitmer said. “These checks that are starting to be mailed out this week will lift tens of thousands of people out of working poverty and directly benefit half the children in Michigan by helping their moms and dads pay the bills, put food on the table, and buy school supplies. We got your back in Michigan as you work hard and support your family. Together, let’s build a brighter future and a stronger economy.”

The state says refunds like this will continue in the coming years.

People need to meet certain requirements and file a federal income tax. More information on qualifications can be found on the IRS’ website.

Information on free tax help can be found at michiganfreetaxhelp.org or by calling 211.

