World Health Organization advises against using sugar substitutes for weight loss

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, if you’re trying to drop a few pounds, you might want to skip sugar substitutes. That’s according to the World Health Organization – they’re now advising against the use of non-sugar sweeteners for weight control.

The World Health Organization analyzed the latest research, which included 283 studies. And what they found, was that sugar substitutes did not have any long-term benefits when it comes to reducing body fat. When compared to sugar, the sugar substitutes had a low impact when it came to reducing body weight and calorie intake. On top of that, the systematic review suggests there could be an increased risk of some serious health issues like type 2 diabetes, bladder cancer, and cardiovascular diseases like stroke, high blood pressure, and heart disease. The report also noted the possibility of death due to heart disease and early death from any cause.

As for which non-sugar sweeteners we should avoid, the World Health Organization said they’re including all synthetic and naturally occurring or modified non-nutritive sweeteners that are not classified as sugars. Here are a few common ones that were named:

- Acesulfame K

- Aspartame

- Advantame

- Cyclamates

- Neotame

- Saccharin

- Sucralose

- Stevia and stevia derivatives

Now the World Health Organization says its recommendations apply to everyone unless you have pre-existing diabetes.

Artificial sweeteners are often found in pre-packaged foods and drinks. Some people add them to beverages like tea and coffee. Most are created from chemicals, except a few are made from natural substances like herbs. One big issue with them is that they‘re high-intensity – 200 to 700 times sweeter than regular sugar. So they can have a very powerful effect on our brains, and lead to increased food cravings. So what can you do?

The World Health Organization suggests that people reduce the sweetness of their diet altogether. To do this, you need to check nutrition labels and select no-sugar-added foods. However, here’s what I tell my patients: the easiest way to avoid sugar substitutes is to get rid of or cut back on processed foods. Instead, choose whole, nutritious foods.

I highly recommend fruit as it’s naturally sweet and also contains healthy vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants. And for those with a sweet tooth, you can train your taste buds and tame your sweet tooth as well. Be sure to eat plenty of vegetables, protein and foods high in fiber. Together these will fill you up and naturally cut back your cravings.