World-renowned artist Wyland creates Detroit Lions mural at family business in Clawson

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — World-renowned artist and conservationist Wyland returned to his home state of Michigan to create a special tribute that combines his love for family with Detroit sports.

The artist behind the iconic whale mural in downtown Detroit spent 90 minutes spray-painting a brand new mural of a lion on the side of Barb's Pasties and Pizza in Clawson, but this artwork represents much more than just team spirit.

The mural serves as a love letter to Wyland's late uncle Jerry, who co-founded the family business with his wife, Barb.

Kevin Sell Wyland (left) with his cousin, Kevin Sell (right)

"He really wanted to do this one in memory of my mom and dad, especially my father. So it's kind of special," said Kevin Sell, co-owner of Barb's Pasties and Pizza and Wyland's cousin.

Barb's Pasties and Pizza has been a Clawson institution since the 1980s, serving the baked, meat-filled delicacy made famous by Upper Peninsula miners in the 1800s. The Sells started making pasties in their basement before opening the Main Street location.

"A lot of history with Barb's. If you walk in the store, you'll see it hasn't changed in 42 years, and we take pride in that," Kevin Sell said.

Kevin Sell Jerry Sell

Wyland, who has created over 100 murals worldwide, was in Michigan for a high school reunion when Kevin asked him to create something special for the family business.

"How could I say no to my favorite uncle and my aunt? And then, my God, the response, I mean, my phone blew up. People saying, 'hey, I went there and bought 20 of them'," Wyland said.

The mural has generated significant business for the restaurant, according to employee Tiffany McKee.

"We haven't stopped, we've been going for the last week," McKee said. "A lot of people are stopping by, just taking pictures and then they’ll come in and say, 'what is a pastie?'”

WXYZ Employee Tiffany McKee taking orders

Uncle Jerry's passions: art, the Detroit Lions, his family, and business — now live on forever through the artwork.

Wyland, whose downtown Detroit whale mural has become part of the city's identity, expressed concern about his famous work being regularly obstructed by advertisements since 2023.

"That mural really is part of the fabric of Detroit now," Wyland said. "If you're the insurance company and you've got a sign over the wall, take it down. I want to see it when Detroit wins the World Series this year," he added.

Detroit resident Renetta Dobson had a simple message about the whale mural: "Free the whales."

Wyland Wyland and his mural

When asked about potentially adding other Detroit sports teams to the Clawson mural, Wyland isn't making any promises but says there's definitely room on Barb's wall whenever he's back in town.

