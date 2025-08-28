World-renowned Sistine Chapel Choir to perform rare concert in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — A centuries-old sacred music tradition will come to life in metro Detroit next week when members of the world-renowned Sistine Chapel Choir travel from Rome to perform at St. John's Resort in Plymouth on Sept. 4.

The Sistine Chapel Choir, known as the pope's choir and recognized as the oldest active choir in history, will present a rare concert alongside acclaimed art historian and private Vatican guide Elizabeth Lev.

Sistine Chapel Choir to perform rare concert at Saint John's Resort in Plymouth

"We really wanted to give a 360-degree experience of the Sistine Chapel, so the visual, the spiritual and the sounds of that chapel and to bring them here to people who are unable go to Rome," John Hale, president of Corporate Travel said.

Corporate Travel, started by his father-in-law 60 years ago, has taken thousands of people to Rome. Now, they're bringing the sacred experience to Michigan.

"It's definitely transformative," Hale said.

WXYZ

The event will take place in the newly renovated Monarch Ballroom at St. John's Resort, a venue that was once a historic seminary and can accommodate 1,000 people.

Jack Krasula with Anything is Possible Cultural Speaker Series explained the venue setup and ticketing options.

"Fifty dollar seats, $100 seats and then a VIP package. The VIP package is you come at 4:30 (p.m.), you have mass in the chapel, the choir sings during the mass, then you go upstairs, have a special dinner and you get a best seat for the concert," Krasula said.

WXYZ

First soloist Cezary Stoch, born in Poland, expressed his honor at returning to the state and pride in what the visit represents.

"It's not a job. It's something more like a job, our profession, our mission. I think we are mission," Stoch said.

Lev will provide historical context during the performance, offering what organizers describe as not just facts and figures but "the narrative, the reason, the purpose for the existence of this chapel."

WXYZ

The event promises to unite art and music in a powerful celebration of faith and tradition, bringing the sounds of St. Peter's Basilica to Plymouth.

