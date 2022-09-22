At least 9 people dead as Iran protests over woman's death spread

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Demonstrations in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old who died in police custody have taken a deadly turn since protests erupted over the weekend.

At least nine people have died as demonstrators and Iranian security forces have clashed, the Associated Press reported Thursday, which based the numbers on statements from Iran's state-run and semiofficial media.

The death of Mahsa Amini, who died last week as the country’s morality police were holding her for allegedly violating the country's strictly enforced dress code, has prompted worldwide protests.

On Wednesday, Iran shut down internet access for "security reasons," said Iran’s Minister of Communications Issa Zarepour, according to semi-official ISNA.

On Thursday, internet access again was shut down to prevent the protests from spreading, the Associated Press reported.

In response to Amini's death, Iran has received criticism from the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations, whose human rights office has called for an investigation, the Associated Press reported.