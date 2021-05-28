Canadian politician apologizes for 'urinating on camera' during a virtual session

For the second time in as many months, a Canadian politician has issued an apology for an on-camera incident during a virtual legislative session in which he exposed himself.

On Thursday evening Member of Parliament William Amos apologized for urinating without realizing he was on camera during a legislative session earlier this week.

"Last night, while attending House of Commons proceedings virtually, in a non-public setting, I urinated without realizing I was on camera," Amos wrote. "I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them."

Amos added that he is stepping down from his role as Parliamentary Secretary and from his committee duties so he could "seek assistance." He will still serve as an MP.

Please see my statement. Veuillez lire ma déclaration. pic.twitter.com/ICc8WjqNZi — William Amos (@WillAAmos) May 28, 2021

Last month, Amos issued an apology after he exposed himself as he changed clothes after a run while participating in an internal video call.

"I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House," Amos tweeted following the April incident. "It was an honest mistake + it won't happen again."

Screenshots from the April call leaked to the public and were shared widely online. However, the New York Times reports that images of Amos' recent call were not distributed to the public, and that's not clear how many officials were on the call at the time.

Amos is a member of Canada's Liberal Party, which currently controls the country's federal government headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He represents Pontiac, a community in western Quebec that's located just outside of Ottawa. He's served as an MP since 2015.