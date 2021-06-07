David Dushman, last of Soviet soldiers who liberated Auschwitz, dies at 98

BERLIN (AP) — David Dushman, the last surviving Soviet soldier involved in the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz, has died. He was 98.

The Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria said Sunday that Dushman died Saturday in a Munich hospital.

As a young Red Army soldier, Dushman flattened the forbidding fence around the notorious death camp with his tank on Jan. 27, 1945.

After the war he helped train the Soviet Union’s women’s national fencing team for four decades.

Later in life, Dushman visited schools to tell students about the war and the horrors of the Holocaust.

Details on funeral arrangements and survivors weren’t immediately known.