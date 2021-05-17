Israel says it has destroyed a series of militant tunnels as bombing in Gaza continues

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Israeli military has unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

The Israelis say the strikes destroyed 15 kilometers of militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders.

Residents of Gaza awakened by the overnight barrage described it as the heaviest since the war began a week ago. It was even more powerful than a wave of airstrikes in Gaza City a day earlier that left 42 dead.

There was no immediate word on the casualties from the latest strikes early Monday. Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes across Gaza, and militants have launched more than 3,100 rockets into Israel since the fighting began.

The bombings on Monday came after a weekend full of violence, including an Israeli airstrike on a building that housed media for both the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

“The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today,” AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement following the bombing. “We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza.”

Israel claims that the building that housed the media companies was also housing Hamas operations. In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Israel Defense Force's spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said it forfeited military gains by informing the media companies ahead of the strike, but did not offer proof that the building was housing Hamas.