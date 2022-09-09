King Charles III expected to speak Friday after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's new King Charles III is expected to speak on Friday in a televised address to the nation after immediately ascending to the throne directly following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

He said of his mother, the UK's longest-reigning monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday, that her death was a moment of "greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

Her Majesty was the head of state of the UK along with 14 other countries that, included Jamaica, Canada, and Australia.

In Australia, the country's parliament will be suspended for at least 15 days, the BBC reported, as the prime minister of that country and the governor-general travel to London.

They are set to meet with King Charles III and attend the Queen's funeral.

The Queen's funeral will come ten days after the announcement of her death in an incredibly intricate plan by royal staff.

The Royal Family shared a statement from the new King, which reads, "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."