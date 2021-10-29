Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for next two weeks, Buckingham Palace says

Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for the next two weeks, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday.

The palace said in a statement Friday that the 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time — including some virtual audiences, but she will be unable to travel to the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The palace says that “it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November.’’ The commemoration service is a major event on the monarch’s annual calendar.

Friday's announcement comes about a week after the palace confirmed that the Queen had spent a night in the hospital for "preliminary investigations." Buckingham Palace and the Royal Family did not elaborate further on the cause of her hospitalization.

The palace had already confirmed that the Queen would not travel this weekend to the UN's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. She had already been ordered to take time off last week after she canceled a trip to Northern Ireland.

2021 has already marked a difficult year for the Royal Family.

On April 9, the Queen's husband of 73 years, Prince Phillip, died at the age of 99.

A month earlier, on March 7, the Queen's grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, during which the couple shared their frustrations with the Royals.

Harry and Meghan stepped back as full-time members of the Royal Family in 2020 and now live in California.