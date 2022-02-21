Kremlin says Putin will recognize separatist groups, raising fears of Russian invasion

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon formally recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

"The president of Russia said that he intended to sign the relevant decree in the near future," the Kremlin said in a statement. "The president of France and the Federal Chancellor of Germany expressed their disappointment with this development. At the same time, they indicated their readiness to continue contacts."

Putin is expected to deliver an address on Russian television later Monday evening.

The move would ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that Moscow could launch an invasion of Ukraine imminently.

In recent days, there's been a spike in skirmishes in those regions that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on Ukraine. Heaving shelling was reported in the region throughout the weekend.

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade.

Still, the American and Russian presidents tentatively agreed to a possible meeting in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

Russia has consistently denied that it plans to invade Ukraine, and Putin has also proposed measures he says will improve security in Europe, including a promise not to extend an invitation to join NATO to Ukraine and the removal of the alliance's troops from Eastern Europe. The U.S. has said those proposals are nonstarters.

The U.S. has ordered thousands of troops toward Ukraine in recent weeks as Russia has grown more aggressive in its stance. The Pentagon says those troops were not being sent to fight but to reassure allies.