The world pays its final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Nearly 2,000 people will gather in Westminster Abbey Monday morning for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In addition to the family, friends and world leaders expected to gather in Westminster Abbey, the British government has erected large public viewing areas for the public to gather to watch the funeral service. Monday has also been declared a federal holiday in the U.K. and a number of Commonwealth nations.

Here is a schedule of events:

5:44 a.m. ET (2:44 a.m. PT): The coffin will travel from the Palace of Westminster (Houses of Parliament) to Westminster Abbey

6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT): Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

6:55 a.m. ET (3:55 a.m. PT): Two-minute moment of silence near the end of the funeral service

7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT): Procession along Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall and Constitution Hill

10:10 a.m. ET (7:10 a.m. PT): The hearse will travel in procession along Albert Road and the Long Walk to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT): Committal service for Elizabeth will take place at St George’s Chapel