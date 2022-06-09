World's largest bounce house coming to metro Detroit next 2 weekends

Watch
The world's largest bounce house, "The Big Bounce America," is coming to metro Detroit this spring. The event features four different attractions. It's coming to Steffens Park in Fraser, near the area of 14 Mile and Garfield, on June 10-12.
(WXYZ) — The world's largest bounce house, "The Big Bounce America," is coming to metro Detroit this weekend and next weekend.

The event features four different attractions. The attractions are:

- The World's Biggest Bounce House – It features more than 13,000 square feet of bounce house that's 32 feet tall. There are basketball hoops, climbing towers, a ball pit, oversized couches and chairs and a 20-foot tall rabbit you can climb in.

- Sport Slam – This is a customized sports arena with goals, nets, hoops, balls and more, plus a "battle zone" where you can compete against family and friends.

- The Giant – A 900-foot long obstacle course with 50 different obstacles to overcome

- airSpace – A space-themed bounce house with aliens, spaceships, moon craters and more.

It's coming to Steffens Park in Fraser, near the area of 14 Mile and Garfield, on June 10-12 and then again Just 17-19.

Tickets are available for a variety of sessions, with junior sessions, toddler sessions, sessions for bigger kids and even adult-only sessions. More information is available on their website.

