World's largest bounce house coming to metro Detroit next 2 weekends

(WXYZ) — The world's largest bounce house, "The Big Bounce America," is coming to metro Detroit this weekend and next weekend.

The event features four different attractions. The attractions are:

- The World's Biggest Bounce House – It features more than 13,000 square feet of bounce house that's 32 feet tall. There are basketball hoops, climbing towers, a ball pit, oversized couches and chairs and a 20-foot tall rabbit you can climb in.

- Sport Slam – This is a customized sports arena with goals, nets, hoops, balls and more, plus a "battle zone" where you can compete against family and friends.

- The Giant – A 900-foot long obstacle course with 50 different obstacles to overcome

- airSpace – A space-themed bounce house with aliens, spaceships, moon craters and more.

It's coming to Steffens Park in Fraser, near the area of 14 Mile and Garfield, on June 10-12 and then again Just 17-19.

Tickets are available for a variety of sessions, with junior sessions, toddler sessions, sessions for bigger kids and even adult-only sessions. More information is available on their website.