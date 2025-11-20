Would you try a mimosa that tastes like a Coney Dog? You can vote for it ahead of next football season

Would you buy a Coney Dog-flavored mimosa? It could be sold at liquor stores near you ahead of next football season.

André California Champagne, the new official Sparkling Wine Sponser of the NFL, is rolling out a André Tailgate Team-Mosa, with a mimosa for each of the 32 cities where NFL teams play.

The recipe for a Coney Dog mimosa, you ask? Andre provided it below:



1/2 André + 1/2 tomato juice + dash of Wocestershire sauce & yellow mustard

Football fans have from now until Dec. 1 to vote for their favorite Team-Mosa. The beverage with the most votes will be chosen as the flavor officially bottled or canned ahead of the 2026 football season.

Here's a list of all the Team-Mosas, starting with AFC teams and then NFC teams:



Buffalo Bills – BuffaloSauceMosa

Miami Dolphins – CubanoMosa

New England Patriots – ChowdaMosa

New York Jets – BagelMosa

Houston Texans – BBQSauceMosa

Indianapolis Colts – RanchMosa

Tennessee Titans – BushwhackerMosa

Jacksonville Jaguars – Tomato-ClamMosa

Baltimore Ravens – SeafoodMosa

Pittsburgh Steelers – PickleMosa

Cincinnati Bengals – Chili3WayMosa

Cleveland Browns – PolishBoyMosa

Kansas City Chiefs – BurntEndsMosa

Las Vegas Raiders – VegasBombMosa

Los Angeles Chargers – AvocadoMosa

Denver Broncos – GreenChileMosa

Dallas Cowboys – QuesoMosa

Philadelphia Eagles – WooderIceMosa

New York Giants – PizzaMosa

Washington Commanders – HalfSmokeMosa

New Orleans Saints – BeignetMosa

Atlanta Falcons – ColaMosa

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – CrabMosa

Carolina Panthers – PorkNVinegarMosa

Chicago Bears – GiardinieraMosa

Green Bay Packers – CheeseMosa

Detroit Lions – ConeyDogMosa

Minnesota Vikings – MilkMosa

San Francisco 49ers – SourdoughMosa

Seattle Seahawks – CoffeeMosa

Los Angeles Rams – MatchaMosa

Arizona Cardinals – CactusMosa

You can vote for your favorite beverage at this link.