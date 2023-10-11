WSU medical students band together to provide healthcare to those most in need

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Healthcare can be intimidating. Doctors in white coats and big health systems can be confusing.

A group of Wayne State University Medical School students are taking health care off campus and into the community to break through barriers.

Inside a clinic in Southwest Detroit called Amigos Medicos, members of Wayne State University’s Latino Medical Student Association are doing important work.

“Our mission is to offer health care to the underserved and underprivileged with a particular emphasis on the Latin population of Southwest Detroit," said John Gallagher with Amigos Medicos.

Amigos Medicos, which means “Doctor Friends”, partners with community groups to provide preventative services weekly at Tuesday clinics and monthly with Saturday sessions.

“Screening for high-risk conditions, diabetes, blood pressure, hypertension while bridging gaps in healthcare by making services more accessible physically and culturally,” Gallagher said of the organizations mission.

The clinics hopes to promote an environment where people will feel comfortable expressing themselves and their concerns.

“How important is it to provide care in the language of choice of the patient?” 7 Action News asked.

“Oh, it is vital. It is vital,” said Tannia Rodriguez with Amigos Medicos.

Rodriguez was born in Chile and moved to the U.S. at just 9-years-old. She says she has seen first-hand the knowledge gaps and cultural barriers that prevent some patients from advocating for themselves.

“Not because they don't want to, but because they don't know what they're supposed to do. They don't have the appropriate resources. And that's something Amigos Medicos tries to advocate for,” Rodriguez said.

By providing services from Spanish speaking students and faculty to healthcare literature in Spanish, Amigos Medicos is about more than breaking down language barriers.

The free services offered to the community wipe away transportation challenges, many financial barriers, and help to identify problems all while directing patients to the right care.

“If you have diabetes, you need to go get checked out. And if so, we have a senior physician who can help refer patients as needed,” said Rodriguez.

But giving at the clinic is a two-way street.

“The fact that I'm able to talk to people in my maternal tongue is always very, very nice,” said Rafael Ramos with Amigos Medicos.

Members of Amigos Medicos learn directly from the community how to be better physicians by practicing what is known as language concordant care.

“Which means that we're actually able to provide care using appropriate terminology and with appropriate bedside manner,” Ramos said.

This allows these medical students to develop skills that will pay off in practice for years to come while knowing they've made an impact today.

“I made a difference, even if it's just a little thing. It goes a long way,” said Gallagher.

Student volunteers say what's most important is getting care out into the community and changing lives.

Ramos added, “If we could increase the number of clinic sessions that we host, that would be fantastic.”

Amigos Medicos clinics are sponsored by the Latino Medical Student Association. Students don't have to speak Spanish to volunteer or speak Spanish or be Hispanic to receive services.

For more information about Amigos Medicos clinics, email lmsawsusom@gmail.com.

