WSU student reports unwanted touching, unknown fluid found on back

Wayne State University has issued a special crime alert connected to an incident involving a student who reported unwanted touching and found an unknown fluid on her body while in UGL Library located at 5155 Gullen Mall.

The Wayne State University Police Department said they were notified of the incident when a 20-year-old female WSU student reported “she was sitting on the third floor at UGL Library, when she noticed a man (suspect) sit directly behind her. At approximately 2:30 p.m., the female student felt a tickle near her lower back and felt a wet substance on her back. The female student went to the restroom and discovered that she had a fluid substance on her body.”

After going to the bathroom to clean the fluid off of her back, the student returned to her seat approximately 30 minutes later, but the suspect was gone.

Moments later, “the suspect returned to his seat directly behind her and the female student started to feel that same tickle again. The female student then asked the suspect why he was touching her back, and the suspect denied touching her and left the location in an unknown direction. The female student then notified the UGL Library monitor and was instructed to contact Wayne State University Police. A subject matching the suspect description was seen via WSU PD cameras leaving UGL library at 4:09 p.m. and heading toward Woodward and W. Warren,” WSU said in a press release Wednesday.

The suspect is described as an older Black male with a bald head and dark complexion. He is approximately 5 feet and 9 inches tall with a slim build and was last seen wearing a white and yellow short-sleeve shirt, black shorts and beige boots.

The incident is currently under investigation by Wayne State Police and partner law enforcement agencies.

If you have any information about this incident, call Wayne State University Police at 313-577-2222.

