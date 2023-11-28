Watch Now
News

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

Pro Wrestler Drunk Driving
David Tucker/AP
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia Couty Sheriff's bailiffs for her sentencing, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., for a DUI crash that killed a man in 2022. (David Tucker/The Daytona Beach News-Journal via AP, Pool)
Pro Wrestler Drunk Driving
Pro Wrestler Drunk Driving
Posted at 1:14 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 13:14:28-05

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former pro wrestler Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for drunkenly colliding with another car and killing a 75-year-old man in Florida last year.

Sytch pleaded no contest in August to driving under the influence manslaughter and other charges.

She had faced up to more than 25 years in prison during her sentencing hearing on Monday. During the hearing Sytch said she felt remorse and regret "deep in my soul."

Sytch first signed a contract with the WWE in 1995 and became a fan favorite with her brash personality and good looks. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning